Toray develops flexible PPS resin

Toray Industries, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) has developed a new polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin that reportedly has the world’s highest flexibility level — 1,200 MPa or less in elastic modulus — while maintaining its superior heat resistance and chemical resistance. Mechanical strength of the new PPS resin reportedly does not deteriorate after 1,000 hours of treatment at 170℃ and it has also said to have high resistance to acids and vehicle coolants.

The company expects the newly developed PPS resin to be deployed for automobile piping and to enable reduction in the number of parts used and simplification of process.