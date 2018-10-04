Techsil launches clear, epoxy adhesive for composite substrates

Techsil (Warwickshire, UK) have developed a new clear, epoxy adhesive called EP25880 Clear that cures fast and provides a strong, tough and durable bond on carbon fiber composite parts. It is a 2-component multi-purpose epoxy adhesive that is well suited for bonding various substrates including carbon fiber, wood, ceramics and metals. The adhesive reportedly cures to a completely water clear product with a shore hardness of 80 D, a shear strength on steel over 20 MPa and tensile strength on steel of over 30 MPa.

Techsil’s Application Engineer Steve Green explains,

“I have been working with a number of companies that were manufacturing and assembling products made of composite materials and a need arose to find a product that could bond carbon fiber parts quickly and neatly. There are expensive adhesives on the market but these were reported to be not that easy to work with. Techsil was able to develop a bespoke cost effective 1:1 epoxy formulation that is clear and cures in 5 minutes. In tests, two carbon fiber parts were ‘butt joined’ and a bench weight test of 56 lb was applied for 30 minutes and didn’t trouble the joint at all. The part was then cleaned down and the joint line was found to be aesthetically acceptable.”