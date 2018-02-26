Techsil acrylate-based adhesive cures via light

Distributor Techsil (Bidford-on-Avon, UK) has introduced a new light-curing adhesive called Vitralit UV 4802, for bonding high-temperature-resistant thermoplastics such as PEEK with other non-compatible materials. Vitralit UV 4802 is a light-curing, acrylate-based adhesive that offers good adhesion to many plastics such as polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyethylene-naphthalate (PEN) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which are typically hard to bond with conventional adhesives. This adhesive also adheres well to ceramics and glass. Techsil says Vitralit UV 4802 is resistant to heat and that it maintains its soft and flexible characteristics even after being exposed to temperatures of 150°C for seven days. Vitralit UV 4802 is pink in color and cures within seconds under a UV or visible light source. Once cured, the adhesive fluoresces, which enables inspection of the bond line under black light. Vitralit UV 4802 is manufactured by Panacol-Elosol GmbH (Steinbach, Germany).