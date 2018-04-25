Solvay launches high-performance carbon fiber tape for offshore oil and gas applications

Solvay (Alpharetta , GA, US) announced April 25 its launch of Evolite F1050, a market first high-performance thermoplastic composite with continuous carbon fiber reinforcement for demanding offshore oil and gas applications. Evolite F1050 is a unidirectional tape combining the chemical and temperature resistance of Solef PVDF with the inherent high strength performance of carbon fiber.

Typical oil and gas applications for Evolite F1050 include offshore hybrid flexible pipes and thermoplastic composite pipes (TCPs).

Solvay will be introducing Evolite F1050 at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), April 30th - May 3rd, Houston, TX, US.