6/1/2019

Solvay epoxy-based film for prepregs

Solvay Composite Materials has developed FusePly, an epoxy-based film that is designed to co-cure with a prepreg and provide a chemically active surface that reacts with functional groups in adhesives to create a covalently bonded structure.

Jeff Sloan

Editor-in-Chief, CompositesWorld

Solvay Composite Materials (Alpharetta, GA, US) has developed FusePly, an epoxy-based film that is designed to co-cure with a prepreg and provide a chemically active surface that reacts with functional groups in adhesives to create a covalently bonded structure. According to Solvay, FusePly’s chemically active surface differentiates it from traditional composite surface preparations, like peel ply and plasma treatment, which provide mechanical bonding only. FusePly, which Solvay believes will allow aerospace OEMs and fabricators to create reliable bonds and reduce mechanical fastener use, is compatible with 149-177°C amine-cured epoxy prepregs and is designed specifically for secondary or co-bond applications such as stringer-to-skin bonding. It can be processed in or out of the autoclave, is not affected by moisture or out time, and is said to have no mixed-mode failure. Solvay says that many OEMs are in the process of determining suitable applications for this technology.

This technology was introduced at SAMPE 2018.

