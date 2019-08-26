  • PT Youtube
  • CW Facebook
  • CW Linkedin
  • CW Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
8/26/2019

Smarter Building Systems develops fire-retardant epoxy

Originally titled 'Non-toxic fire-retardant epoxy'
Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

The epoxy is designed to be an affordable but effective fire protection solution that is also environmentally safe.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

 

fire-retardant epoxy

Source | Smarter Building Systems

 

Smarter Building Systems LLC (Newport, R.I., U.S.) and Innovative Formulations (Tucson, Ariz., U.S.) have developed a non-toxic fire-retardant epoxy, said to self-extinguish in seconds, causing no smoke emissions and no flame spread. 

Developed for use with basalt fibers and fabrics, the epoxy is designed to be an affordable but effective fire protection solution that is also environmentally safe. Rather than emitting harmful smoke when burned, the epoxy reportedly builds up a char layer, sort of like an intumescent paint, that prevents fire from penetrating to the lower layers of cloth and resin while maintaining structural capacity.

The fire-retardant epoxy reportedly comprises a new molecular structure that is described as having the quad functional ability to be able to graft oleophobic and hydrophobic properties together. The epoxy is said to be capable of bonding to itself even after cure.

The epoxy has been tested for use with basalt fiber, fiberglass, and carbon fiber, and the first application of the product was for a bridge deck coating surface for the California Department of Transportation.

RELATED CONTENT

  • Thermoplastic composites: Primary structure?

    Yes, advanced forms are in development, but has the technology progressed enough to make the business case?

  • The resurgence of GLARE

    Airbus pursues fiber metal laminates for future narrowbody construction, citing cost, weight, repair and lightning strike benefits.

  • HP-RTM on the rise

    Decades of development have propelled it to prominence but its future demands industrial solutions for handling cost, complexity and process control.

Related Topics

Resources

Special Edition: Next Gen Aerospace

Special Edition: Next Generation Aerospace - Advanced Materials and Processes
Filament wound utility poles offer design flexibility

Filament wound utility poles offer design flexibility
CW Talks - The CompositesWorld Podcast

Listen to CW Talks - the CompositesWorld Podcast
Celebrate #NationalCompositesWeek

Celebrate #NationalCompositesWeek
Carbon Fiber Conference

Attend Carbon Fiber 2019
See the latest issue of CompositesWorld

Read the latest issue of CompositesWorld

Search more than 2,500 composites industry suppliers

CompositesWorld Magazine

Subscribe to CompositesWorld Magazine