Smarter Building Systems develops fire-retardant epoxy

Source | Smarter Building Systems

Smarter Building Systems LLC (Newport, R.I., U.S.) and Innovative Formulations (Tucson, Ariz., U.S.) have developed a non-toxic fire-retardant epoxy, said to self-extinguish in seconds, causing no smoke emissions and no flame spread.

Developed for use with basalt fibers and fabrics, the epoxy is designed to be an affordable but effective fire protection solution that is also environmentally safe. Rather than emitting harmful smoke when burned, the epoxy reportedly builds up a char layer, sort of like an intumescent paint, that prevents fire from penetrating to the lower layers of cloth and resin while maintaining structural capacity.

The fire-retardant epoxy reportedly comprises a new molecular structure that is described as having the quad functional ability to be able to graft oleophobic and hydrophobic properties together. The epoxy is said to be capable of bonding to itself even after cure.

The epoxy has been tested for use with basalt fiber, fiberglass, and carbon fiber, and the first application of the product was for a bridge deck coating surface for the California Department of Transportation.