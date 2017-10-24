SGL Group launches thermoplastic organosheet products

SGL Group (Wiesbaden, Germany) has developed a new range of thermoplastic organosheets, designed for flexibility in design and material processing. The sheets use SGL’s 50k carbon fiber in a polyamide 6 thermoplastic matrix. SGL says a polyamide 66 matrix will be available by the end of 2017 and a polypropylene matrix will be available in early 2018. Sheets can be customized by selecting unidirectional (UD) tapes, rovings, fabrics or nonwovens. Sheets can be cut, heated and then thermoformed to a variety of shapes, or inserted into a mold for injection overmolding. SGL is also offering long carbon fiber-reinforced (LFT) thermoplastics, also based on polyamides, for injection overmolding of organosheets. These materials are targeted toward high-volume autocomposites manufacturing.