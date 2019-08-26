Polygon develops PolyLube composite bearings for construction, mining and agricultural equipment

Source | Polygon

Polygon Co. (Walkerton, Ind., U.S.) a producer of composite tubing, bearings and pneumatic cylinders, has developed a line of PolyLube high-performance custom-engineered and standard composite plain bearings. The bearings are said to be ideal for applications in construction and mining equipment, such as wheel loaders, excavators, back hoes and compact track loaders, as well as other applications requiring pivot joints with a very long life expectancy.

The bearings are made of continuous filament-wound glass fibers, polymer resins and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabric liners. The fiberglass filament and epoxy resin combine together to form a high-strength backing. This precise filament-wound fiberglass structure is said to allow for thin-walled, lightweight bearings. The bearings are typically retained through outside diameter (OD) interference fit and are tailored to fit custom requirements.

Featuring high load-bearing capacity, low frictional values and corrosion resistance, the Polygon composite bearings are self-lubricated, which is said to reduce maintenance labor costs and to increase the interval before maintenance is required on rental equipment. This feature is also said to lower the number of greasing locations, ultimately resulting in fewer equipment warrantee claims.

In addition, the field-retrofittable bearings reportedly can replace existing metallic bushings without changing mating parts, so they can be used to improve wear material without requiring complete equipment redesign.

The company says the bearings are also suitable for high-cycle agricultural equipment, including implements, foraging and harvesting equipment, applicators, carts and spreaders. The greaseless bearings are said to help maintain cleanliness inside warehouses, avoiding potential contamination of the work area by pallet lifting equipment.