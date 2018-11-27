Park Aerospace's epoxy, cyanate ester resins target advanced radome applications

Park Electromechanical Corp. has introduced RadarWave, a new family of prepreg materials developed for the fabrication of advanced radome systems, principally for aerospace and defense applications.

Park Electromechanical Corp. (Melville, NY, US) has introduced RadarWave, a new family of prepreg materials developed for the fabrication of advanced radome systems, principally for aerospace and defense applications. RadarWave is offered with an epoxy or a cyanate ester resin matrix and features enhanced electrical properties, thin fabrics, multiple weave styles and a selection of glass fiber and quartz fibers. The material is available in rolls up to 60 inches wide. The epoxy version offers a tensile strength of 49 Ksi, a tensile modulus of 2.7 Msi and an open-hole compression strength of 29 Ksi. The cyanate ester version offers a tensile strength of 50 Ksi, a tensile modulus of 2.9 Msi and an open-hole compression strength of 32 Ksi. 

