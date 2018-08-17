OMAX launches 10HP pump for waterjet systems

OMAX Corp. (Kent, WA, US) announced Aug. 15 it is expanding its GlobalMAX pump options with a 10HP pump for the GlobalMAX JetMachining Centers. Designed for educators, job shops, fabricators and manufacturers, the pump offers an economical option for an industrial abrasive waterjet and delivers 30,000 psi pressure to the cutting nozzle.

The combination GlobalMAX with the 10HP pump is priced as low as the mid $50,000s USD. Owners are able to upgrade to a larger horsepower pump if their needs outgrow the 10HP unit.

The GlobalMAX JetMachining Centers can cut almost any material in any thickness up to 5' (0.125 m) without any heat-affected zone (HAZ).

International OMAX distributors are certified installers and servicers and are trained at OMAX headquarters.