OMAX introduces ProtoMAX small-scale waterjet cutter

Originally titled 'Compact, low-volume abrasive waterjet cutting system'

OMAX Corp. (Kent, WA, US) has developed ProtoMAX, a compact, self-installed, abrasive waterjet cutting system for prototyping and relatively low volume cutting of almost any material of less than 50 mm thick.

Jeff Sloan
New Product Post: 10/24/2017

Editor-in-Chief

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

OMAX Corp. (Kent, WA, US) has developed ProtoMAX, a compact, self-installed, abrasive waterjet cutting system for prototyping and relatively low volume cutting of almost any material of less than 50 mm thick. ProtoMAX is designed for small shops, engineering classrooms, makerspaces and personal use, as well as large shops and fabricators that need occasional waterjet capabilities to complement their other cutting systems. ProtoMAX offers 30,000 psi cutting power with a 5-hp pump and can precision cut composites, metals, glass, granite, plastic, wood and more. It plugs into a 240V AC outlet and does not require hardwiring. The pump and cutting table are on casters for easy relocation. Work material is submerged under water for clean, quiet cutting that won’t disrupt a shared work space. The programming of part files and the cutting operation are controlled by Intelli-MAX software, which is derived from the company’s industrial waterjet systems software.

Editor Pick

Daher designs new composite spar

The design of the spar, the keystone of the wing, involves substantial constraints in terms of materials and shape.

New Product

Airtech offers braided breather cord

Chem-Trend launches Zyvax 1070W mold release

OMAX introduces ProtoMAX small-scale waterjet cutter

SGL Group launches thermoplastic organosheet products

IDI Composites launches new structural thermosets

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.