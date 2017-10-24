OMAX introduces ProtoMAX small-scale waterjet cutter

OMAX Corp. (Kent, WA, US) has developed ProtoMAX, a compact, self-installed, abrasive waterjet cutting system for prototyping and relatively low volume cutting of almost any material of less than 50 mm thick. ProtoMAX is designed for small shops, engineering classrooms, makerspaces and personal use, as well as large shops and fabricators that need occasional waterjet capabilities to complement their other cutting systems. ProtoMAX offers 30,000 psi cutting power with a 5-hp pump and can precision cut composites, metals, glass, granite, plastic, wood and more. It plugs into a 240V AC outlet and does not require hardwiring. The pump and cutting table are on casters for easy relocation. Work material is submerged under water for clean, quiet cutting that won’t disrupt a shared work space. The programming of part files and the cutting operation are controlled by Intelli-MAX software, which is derived from the company’s industrial waterjet systems software.