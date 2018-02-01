Sulzer Mixpac introduces spray coating dispensing system

Sulzer Mixpac USA Inc. (Salem, NH, US), provider of 2-component adhesive dispensing systems, now offers the trademarked MIXPAC MixCoat Spray, a member of the MIXPAC MixCoat cartridge-based 2-component dispensing system family. The portable MIXPAC MixCoat Spray pneumatic dispense system is designed for small volume applications, touch-ups and repairs, including pipeline repair and field joint coating.

The complete MixCoat Spray system includes cartridges containing the packaged coating material, a mixer that ensures consistent coating mix, and the pneumatic operated spray. With a lightweight, ergonomic design, the MixCoat Spray is ideal for one-handed use. Unlike other dispense options, MixCoat Spray dials and settings are located right on the handle, eliminating the need for additional hoses and gauges. With MixCoat Spray, you have the ability to use 1:1, 2:1, 3:1 and 4:1 ratios by simply removing the plunger disk and selecting the correct ratio. The self-contained system with integrated air flow and dual-stage trigger requires only a pressurized air connection. The dual stage trigger allows atomizing air to flow first to the nozzle and then to initiate material flow from the cartridge.

MixCoat Spray is also compatible with both single line and dual line flex hoses for detailed spray projects. It is the only cartridge system that can be used to spray polyureas with a flexible hose, making it possible to spray inside small spaces like man-hole applications. This equipment is an ideal alternative for smaller spray projects that would normally require the use of costly dispensing equipment that requires lengthy set-up and clean-up times. It can be used in offshore and water/wastewater markets, for spray-on truck bed liners and sealing membranes, secondary containment for tanks, and for sealing foundations and concrete pipelines.