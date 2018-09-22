New SAERTEX products offer fire protection

SAERTEX (Saerbeck, Germany) announced on Sept. 17 two new products in the area of fire protection for composites, SAERTEX LEO Coated Fabric and SAERcore LEO.

SAERTEX LEO Coated Fabric meets the most stringent fire protection requirements for rail transportation, the marine sector and the construction industry. It complies with the strictest fire safety standards and railway applications HL3 acc. to EN 45545-2 (-3). It is suited for manufacturing simple or curved structural parts, and is processed using the vacuum infusion technique.

The product SAERcore LEO also meets the HL3 fire protection requirements in accordance with the EN 45545-2 standard. It is suited for design parts with complex shapes which are also subjected to low mechanical stresses. SAERcore LEO is processed in RTM and RTM light procedure.