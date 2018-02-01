New platform for cloud-based IoT applications

Siemens PLM Software Inc. (Plano, TX, US) recently introduced the MindSphere Partner Program, the newest element of its open cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) operating system. This program, launched globally, equips partners in both operational technology (OT) and informational technology (IT) areas with the tools needed to help solve business and technical challenges faced by end customers. The new program marks the completion of the first phase of investments in a new global team to support partners at strategic and regional levels with a combination of business development and technical resources.

MindSphere Partner Program is built specifically to help partners who desire to leverage the open cloud-based nature of MindSphere to address a wide range of device and enterprise application connectivity protocol options, industry applications, advanced analytics and an innovative development environment that utilizes both Siemens’ open Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities along with access to native Amazon (AWS) cloud services. Through these capabilities, MindSphere connects real things to the digital world and provides powerful industry applications and digital services to drive business success. Target partner business models for the MindSphere Partner Program include system integrators, application developers, consulting and strategy partners, technology partners, connectivity partners, and hybrid OT partners.

The new MindSphere Partner Program is based on a globally-consistent three-tier program structure (Platinum, Gold, and Silver). Partners in all tiers have the ability to access new business development benefits, and earn influencer fees by identifying and helping close new MindSphere opportunities via a deal registration tool. Gold and Platinum Partners are also eligible for business development funding to drive proof of concept, marketing, and technical activities that can accelerate their businesses and investments. A MindSphere partner manager will work with such partners to define a joint business plan to align resources for joint success. For more information on MindSphere, please see www.siemens.com/mindsphere (or http://siemens.mindsphere.io.)