New PFA Composite has enhanced dry run capability

Greene Tweed’s new wear-resistant thermoplastic composite with a three-dimensional carbon-fiber architecture, offers enhanced performance over other PFA-based material.

Greene Tweed (Kulpsville, PA, US) has introduced WR 650, a new wear-resistant thermoplastic composite with a three-dimensional carbon-fiber architecture, offering enhanced performance over other PFA-based material. According to Greene Tweed the new product boasts 2.5 times higher PV limit in dry run conditions and a CTE (coefficient of thermal expansion) four times lower in the axial direction.

WR 650 reportedly offers enhanced dry run capability, good chemical resistance, and an operating temperature up to 260°C (500°F). Its higher fiber content is said to provide a harder material over a wide range of operating temperatures.

