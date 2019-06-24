METYX water-based pastes, polishes promote high gloss, prevent overheating

METYX (Istanbul, Turkey) has introduced a new product group consisting of three water-based pastes/polishes for use on a variety of end products. METYPASTE 100 is the company’s standard paste product, METYPOL 200 is a thin paste and polish product, METYFINISH300 is a high luster polish.

The three products, designed to be complementary to company’s current package system, are said to provide high gloss and high-quality surface smoothness in products.

According to METYX, using its water-based products — as opposed to products that contain solvent components — offer advantages in regards to occupational health and safety as well as prevention of machine overheating caused by high speeds, which can lead to combustion of the gel coat or paint surfaces.