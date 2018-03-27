Lorenz develops natural fiber bulk molding compound

Lorenz Kunststofftechnik (Wallenhorst-Hollage, Germany) has developed a bulk molding compound (BMC) that combines polyester with jute, cotton or sisal fiber that the company says exhibits, depending on the composition, properties similar to traditional FRP. The BMC’s fiber length is selectable and the material can be processed via compression or injection molding. This new product is based on Lorenz’s existing BMC 0204, which already contains two eco-friendly materials with calcium-carbonate as a bulking agent and ATH as a flame retardant. Fiber densities in this product range from 1.65 to 1.7 g/cm3. In UL94 flammability tests, a 1.5-mm-thick extinguished within 10 seconds, which corresponds to a V0 classification. Targeted applications include automotive interiors and electronic components. Lorenz says all of its natural fiber thermosets can be recycled. The company is working on an organic resin matrix to replace the polyester resin currently used.