LORD launches fast cure polyurethane adhesive

Based on polyurethane, LORD Fusor 2001/2003 NG is suitable for bonding composites parts in processes characterized by high production rates.

Scott Francis
New Product Post: 8/15/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Specialist in the development of structural adhesives and high performance coatings, LORD (São Paulo, Brazil), a Brazilian subsidiary of the LORD Corporation (Cary, NC, US), announced in late July the launch of LORD Fusor 2001/2003 NG. Based on polyurethane, the product is suitable for bonding composites parts in processes characterized by high production rates, for example, in the automotive industry.

In comparison to conventional polyurethane adhesives, LORD Fusor 2001/2003 NG maintains the same open time, but reduces the handling time. From the point of view of application, LORD Fusor 2001/2003 NG is similar to other polyurethane based adhesives produced by the company.

According to  Andrios de Souza, LORD's sales supervisor,  “It has the same viscosity as the previous generation. Thus, the user does not have to make any changes to use this new formulation.” 

