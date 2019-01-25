L&L Special Furnace Co. unveils retort furnace for de-bindering ceramic composites

L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. (Aston, PA, US), designer of special industrial furnaces, ovens, kilns, quench tanks and heat treating systems, announced in January that it received an order for a large retort box furnace used for de-bindering ceramic matrix composite (CMC) prepreg materials along with powder metals processing and hot isostatic processing.

The furnace model XLC3648 has a work zone of 29" wide by 29" high by 35" deep. It has a temperature uniformity of ±20°F at 1,100°F using six zones of temperature control with biasing to balance any temperature gradients.

According to L&L, the furnace is constructed of low-mass insulation that allows for quicker cooldown times. The XLC3648 has a venturi cooling blower that is said to aid in cooling, and is controlled by a Eurotherm program control with overtemperature protection. A programmable flow panel manages the nitrogen flow throughout the process.