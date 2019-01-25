Related Topics:
L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. (Aston, PA, US), designer of special industrial furnaces, ovens, kilns, quench tanks and heat treating systems, announced in January that it received an order for a large retort box furnace used for de-bindering ceramic matrix composite (CMC) prepreg materials along with powder metals processing and hot isostatic processing.
The furnace model XLC3648 has a work zone of 29" wide by 29" high by 35" deep. It has a temperature uniformity of ±20°F at 1,100°F using six zones of temperature control with biasing to balance any temperature gradients.
According to L&L, the furnace is constructed of low-mass insulation that allows for quicker cooldown times. The XLC3648 has a venturi cooling blower that is said to aid in cooling, and is controlled by a Eurotherm program control with overtemperature protection. A programmable flow panel manages the nitrogen flow throughout the process.
Editor PickRoth Composite Machinery laboratory line produces minimal surface weight prepregs
Possible trials can be conducted with thermoplastic matrix materials but also with duromers with layings or fabrics of all kinds of fiber systems such as carbon, glass or aramid.
Product
Roth Composite Machinery laboratory line produces minimal surface weight prepregs
L&L Special Furnace Co. unveils retort furnace for de-bindering ceramic composites
PolyOne launches thermoplastic EMI/RFI shielding formulations
BriskHeat expands silicone heating blanket line
AnalySwift launches academic partner program for composites simulation software