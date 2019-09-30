Laminating adhesives optimize processing, cure speeds

Ashland’s (Dublin, Ohio, U.S.) Solvester portfolio of laminating adhesives are said to deliver superior bond performance, aggressive ingredient resistance, low migration performance and ideal cure times of three days or fewer at ambient conditions.

Specifically, Solvester 2130-65 laminating adhesive reportedly passes aggressive ingredients testing, depending on the application. Solvester 2500-65RT laminating adhesive offers three days or fewer cure times in ambient conditions for retort. Solvester 5000 laminating adhesive is designed for use with a variety of high-slip films. According to the company, the adhesives have been designed for end-use application performance. Ashland offers use of its production-scale laminator to customers, and can complete migration testing with customer-specific films to ensure consumer safety.