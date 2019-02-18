Kent Pultrusion installs fully electric pultruder

Related Topics:
Kent Pultrusion (Kent, Ohio, U.S.), a subsidiary of Kent Automation Inc., has announced the installation of a ServoPul 3012 fully electric pultrusion line to a North American leading provider of composites. The company’s ServoPul Machines introduce servo motor and drive technology to control pulling and clamping forces and register monitored feedback to the operating system.
According to Kent Pultrusion, the ServoPul 3012 line processes sheets up to 30" wide as well as shapes 12" high. It reportedly has a 40,000 lb pull and clamp force. A touch screen pendent system allows access to operation of the line. All functions of the line can be monitored and stored from the touch screen – including heaters, pull force, clamping force and product storage. The line can be contacted via remote access for maintenance and trouble-shooting as well as monitoring the process.
The ServoPul Pultruder includes a flying cut-off in-line saw solution for 30" wide by 3 to 10' long sheets at thickness up to 7/16" cutting at a line speed up to 80" per minute. The saw is said to cut shapes up to 8" high.
The line incorporates a pulling winch system that facilitates access for product setup. The 40,000 lb rated winch automatically raises into position where the operator can attach the ¾" round cable to the glass at the as it is pulled through the first set of clamps to initiate the startup of new product runs.
According to Kent Pultrusion, the ServoPul 3012 line processes sheets up to 30" wide as well as shapes 12" high. It reportedly has a 40,000 lb pull and clamp force. A touch screen pendent system allows access to operation of the line. All functions of the line can be monitored and stored from the touch screen – including heaters, pull force, clamping force and product storage. The line can be contacted via remote access for maintenance and trouble-shooting as well as monitoring the process.
The ServoPul Pultruder includes a flying cut-off in-line saw solution for 30" wide by 3 to 10' long sheets at thickness up to 7/16" cutting at a line speed up to 80" per minute. The saw is said to cut shapes up to 8" high.
The line incorporates a pulling winch system that facilitates access for product setup. The 40,000 lb rated winch automatically raises into position where the operator can attach the ¾" round cable to the glass at the as it is pulled through the first set of clamps to initiate the startup of new product runs.
Editor PickAeroLas explores new spinning technology for thermoplastic hybrid yarn
AeroLas is working to combine recycled carbon fiber with PEEK using adapted art textile machines and a patented air guided ring spinning technology.