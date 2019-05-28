  • PT Youtube
  • CW Facebook
  • CW Linkedin
  • CW Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
5/28/2019

Karl Mayer launches production line for thermoplastic UD tapes

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

The new line targets the mass production of thermoplastic tapes for lightweight construction applications.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Karl Mayer Technische Textilien GmbH (Obertshausen, Germany) has launched a new line for mass production of thermoplastic unidirectional (UD) tapes for lightweight construction applications. The line was developed, the company says, to fulfill a need for reproducibility, quality and efficiency at a reasonable cost in the processing fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP).

More specifically, Karl Mayer has extended its spreading technology to include suitable heating and impregnating modules, resulting in a machine system that is said to deliver a continuous mode of operating, a high production speed and large tape widths.

Related Topics

Resources

Carbon Fiber Conference

Attend Carbon Fiber 2019
vacuum infusion

Fabrication methods
CompositesWorld Magazine

Subscribe to CompositesWorld Magazine
basalt fiber composite kayak paddle

The still-promised potential of basalt fiber composites
See the latest issue of CompositesWorld

Read the latest issue of CompositesWorld
Special Edition: Next Gen Aerospace

Special Edition: Next Generation Aerospace - Advanced Materials and Processes
CW Talks - The CompositesWorld Podcast

Listen to CW Talks - the CompositesWorld Podcast

Search more than 2,500 composites industry suppliers