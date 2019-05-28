Karl Mayer launches production line for thermoplastic UD tapes

Karl Mayer Technische Textilien GmbH (Obertshausen, Germany) has launched a new line for mass production of thermoplastic unidirectional (UD) tapes for lightweight construction applications. The line was developed, the company says, to fulfill a need for reproducibility, quality and efficiency at a reasonable cost in the processing fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP).

More specifically, Karl Mayer has extended its spreading technology to include suitable heating and impregnating modules, resulting in a machine system that is said to deliver a continuous mode of operating, a high production speed and large tape widths.