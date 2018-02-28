JEC World Preview: CGTech

CGTech’s Composite 2018 release of VCP and VCS features a completely redefined Graphical User Interface (GUI), enhanced suite of programming and analysis tools, and redefined methodology through the use of the powerful new Laminate Manager. The Laminate Manager helps users easily manage files, processes, and batch actions for the entire composite laminate. Internal refinements ensure that large projects are now able to be programed and simulated in a fraction of the previous time.

Visitors to CGTech’s stand will also have the opportunity to receive a thorough overview of the steps needed to get from a CAD designed composite part to CNC programs that drive an Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) or Automated Tape Laying (ATL) machine. There will be information on new projects that highlight the implementation and use of machine independent off-line NC programming software for AFP and ATL machines, such as the work being done at NASA’s Langley Research Center using a 16-tow Electroimpact automated fiber placement machine. Current customer projects to be highlighted include extensive use of robots, lasers, probing, and ultrasonic knives.

CGTech will also exhibit its latest version of VERICUT 8.1 software. VERICUT is an industry leading CNC machine simulation, verification and optimisation software that enables users to eliminate the process of manually proving-out NC programs. VERICUT simulates all types of CNC machining, including drilling and trimming of composite parts, water jet, riveting, robotics, mill/turn and parallel kinematics. VERICUT runs standalone, but can also be integrated with leading CAM systems.

See all of CGTech’s technology st JEC World 2018 (Mar 6-8, Paris, France) in Hall 5, Stand N80.