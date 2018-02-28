JEC World 2018 preview: Sicomin

Sicomin (Marseilles, France) will highlight its new engineering services and showcase a variety of key product ranges including Bio, Clear, Fire Retardant and Foaming Epoxy Systems, at its stand in Hall 6, G43. In conjunction with Decision SA (Ecublens, Switzerland), Sicomin will also await the results of the JEC Innovations Award 2018, having been selected as a finalist for their joint entry within the ‘Smart Cities’ category, the SeaBubbles water taxi.

Sicomin and Decision SA’s entry uses InfuGreen 810 bioresin in the production of the SeaBubbles water taxi prototypes. As an eco-friendly mode of transport, the SeaBubbles specification called for a bio-based infusion resin that demonstrated the equivalent performance to a conventional resin and which also enabled a high-volume manufacturing technique. Sicomin overcame the challenges with InfuGreen 810, the first bio-epoxy, infusion-specific, resin that is a cost effective, low-viscosity system available in industrial volumes.

Sicomin has been recognized for its ongoing investment in developing a full range of sustainable bio-based systems and hardeners. This commitment allows manufacturers the opportunity to introduce sustainable materials into their products, contributing to lower environmental impact throughout the supply chain.

The company will also be introducing a new engineering service, so that cus-tomers can receive a finely-tuned materials package that is optimized to their specific requirements. This enhanced offering will ensure that Sicomin is able to offer a complete portfolio of superior epoxy systems coupled with bespoke engineering guidance.