JEC World 2018 preview: SGL Group

SGL Group (Hall 5, V30) is featuring SIGRAFIL C T50-4.8/280, a new carbon fiber for aerospace applications. The new 50k-tow fiber is characterized by a high Young’s modulus, reportedly making it suitable for aerospace applications, as well as pressure vessels, drive shafts, profiles, and sheet molding compounds (SMCs). SGL says the high Young’s modulus based on a 50k fiber is unique to the market. Previously, says SGL, only fibers with lower tow counts (e.g., 12k or 24k) achieved these high mechanical properties (4,800 MPa, 280 GPa). This classifies SGL’s new carbon fiber between standard modulus and intermediate modulus, with a property combination never exhibited before for 50k, in the “advanced modulus” range.

“With the new SIGRAFIL 50k carbon fiber, we can now offer aerospace industry customers attractive material solutions for various component classes. At the same time, customers from many industries benefit from our bundled expertise along the entire value chain, from the fiber to the component,” explains Andreas Erber, head of the aerospace segment in the Composites – Fibers & Materials business unit of SGL Group.