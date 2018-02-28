JEC World 2018 preview: Huntsman Advanced Materials

Huntsman Advanced Materials (Hall 6, M31) is highlighting its portfolio of composite, adhesive and syntactic solutions for enabling lightweighting in a wide range of applications. Building on its theme, Chemistry for Lightweighting, Huntsman is featuring finished parts from leading global OEMs, including high-performance solutions for structural automotive applications, from individual components such as a carbon fiber/aluminum hybrid composite wheel to a complete composite motorcycle frame for the BMW HP4 Race.

Other highlights on the stand include hybrid and fully composite leaf springs for both heavy- and light-duty vehicles. The exhibited parts are powered by Huntsman Advanced Materials’ Araldite chemistries to provide weight reduction benefits and strong fatigue properties in severe conditions, while meeting mass production requirements. In addition, a number of parts in the stand were manufactured using resin transfer molding (RTM) for the mass production of lightweight composite components. These parts include a Roding Automotive door shell as well as a new SUV electric vehicle engine hood that increases the driving range of electric cars.

In aerospace, the company is focusing on lightweight interior aircraft components, including demonstrating how its Araldite chemistries have been used to create a commercially available lightweight seat back with inherent fire performance properties that can achieve a 20% weight saving. Huntsman Advanced Materials also is co-sponsor of JEC’s Aerospace Planet, where it will present “Innovation and Trends in Aerospace” on Wednesday, March 7, 9.30 am-12.30 pm.