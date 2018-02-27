JEC World 2018 Preview: EconCore

EconCore’s (Leuven, Belgium) continuous process for producing high- performance lightweight thermoplastic honeycomb cores for composites is set to be a crowd-puller at JEC World 2018 in Paris on March 6-8, 2018. Its ThermHex process meets the growing need for replacing complex, heavy and expensive parts in highly-demanding applications across industries. At Stand R73 in Hall 6, EconCore will present results of new development and tests on honeycombs made in modified polycarbonates, polyamide 66 and polyphenylene sulfide. The work is being carried out in its newly refurbished R&D facilities in Leuven.

EconCore is now entering the final phase of validating these engineering thermoplastics. This year, it is targeting new application developments in markets of automotive, aerospace, transportation, packaging and building and construction. Tomasz Czarnecki, COO of EconCore, says “Last year, EconCore signed license agreements with several market leaders and concluded some very exciting product developments with key partners. These included Armageddon Energy’s lightweight photovoltaic panel with a PA honeycomb core (which picked up a JEC Innovation Award in June), as well as an aircraft interior module with excellent FST (fire, smoke, toxicity) properties, which EconCore developed with Diehl Aircabin.”

Czarnecki also cites licensees in advanced packaging, automotive, and building, construction and infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.EconCore.com / LinkedIn / Twitter.