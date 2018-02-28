JEC World 2018 Preview: Dieffenbacher

Faster and more precise tape-laying tailored blank line

With the tailored blank line using the Fiberforge and Fibercon systems, Dieffenbacher offers a solution for the large-series production of locally reinforced thermoplastic components. Together with downstream systems such as handling robots and compression molds, the Fiberforge and Fibercon systems make it possible to produce > 1 million parts/yr.

In the first step, the Fiberforge produces near-net-shape composite lay-ups from unidirectional carbon fiber and/or glass fiber prepreg tapes. With a 1 sec laying cycle time, this is reportedly the fastest tape laying system in the world. Tapes can be applied in defined patterns from up to four coils, making it possible to mix different materials in one tape lay-up. Even the width and thickness of the tapes can be varied.

With a new angle-cutting system, the start and end of the tape can be cut variably either straight or at ±45°. Precise and near-net-shape tape laying reduces excess bleed cuttings. An automatic coil exchange system guarantees uninterrupted production.

In the second step, Fibercon uses vacuum-assisted forming to consolidate the tailored blank lay-ups into a near-net-shape preform. Fibercon can process several lay-ups simultaneously with impressively short cycle times.



New generation of CompressLite

The new generation of the CompressLite press series offers high speeds and short pressure build-up times, and has been optimally adapted for thermoplastic processes. CompressLite’s newly developed control and visualization allows a comfortable and intuitive operation that delivers the latest future-proof technology along with maximum profitability and efficiency.

See all of Dieffenbacher’s solutions for the high-volume production of fiber-reinforced composites in Hall 6, Stand C 31.