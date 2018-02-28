JEC World 2018 preview: Cygnet Teximp

Fiber handling and processing company Cygnet Texkimp (Hall 5, M70) is unveiling its high-tolerance reverse roll coating machine and invites manufacturers in the high-end prepreg market to take part in secure trials of the technology. The coater is in the final stages of production at Cygnet Texkimp’s UK R&D headquarters in Northwich, Cheshire, where it will spend the next six months being commissioned for the purpose of trialing precision coating of epoxy resins.

The machine is designed to create low area-weight films with a GSM of less than 10 microns for the aerospace-quality prepreg market and the company reports that initial grinding reps on ceramic rollers have achieved a TIR of less than 0.5 of a micron.

“Adding a high-performance coater to our portfolio makes sound business sense because every prepreg line we’ve ever built has needed one. Now we can offer composite manufacturers a complete integrated solution,” says Cygnet Texkimp managing director Luke Vardy.