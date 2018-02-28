JEC World 2018 Preview: Cevotec

Cevotec has made highly scalable SAMBA Series systems ready for processing thermoset prepreg material to exploit the benefits of Fiber Patch Placement (FPP) technology. Automated fiber layup of CFRP components with challenging 3D geometries is now possible in all production environments from high-volume production to flexible batch production or prototyping.

Like all SAMBA Series cells, SAMBA Series Prepreg features variable, contamination-free laser cutting, precise camera-controlled fiber placement and a fast and easy tool change system. For prepreg, SAMBA adds cooled material storage and energy-efficient photonic heating of patches.

SAMBA Series systems operate with up to 12 robot axes and a flexible patch gripper to precisely place defined fiber patches on a 3D mold mounted on a tool manipulation robot. This allows for a discrete orientation of each patch, eliminating both additional 3D preforming processes and scrap. Through the individual orientation of every patch along load paths, mechanical properties like stiffness and strength are increased up to 150%, while the additive patch technology cuts material use by up to 30%.

