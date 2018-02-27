JEC World 2018 Preview: BYK

BYK-Chemie BmbH (Wesel, Germany) is introducing a new product, BYK-C 8013, a solvent-free, polymeric coupling agent for improving the mechanical strength of carbon-fiber-reinforced, radical-curing systems. The company says it is the world’s first coupling agent for carbon fibers. It is intended fpr vinyl esters and unsaturated polyester resins that are processed into composite parts using carbon fibers. The cross-fiber strength is greatly improved, making far greater design freedom possible.

BYK-C 8013 increases both the transverse tensile strength and the flexible strength of the composite by means of improved fiber-matrix bonding. The chemical structure of the additive provides simultaneous adhesion to the fiber and to the resin matrix. This unique property makes changes in the component design possible, and it enables particularly durable components to be manufactured. Especially in hot-curing processes such as SMC/BMC, pultrusion, prepreg or RTM, BYK-C 8013 reportedly brings about increases in strength of up to 70 percent.

The reactive additive can be introduced to the size during fiber production or to the resin shortly before processing. In subsequent, so-called “second sizing”, BYK-C 8013 can, for example, be applied to the fiber in a spraying process, without the need to remove the first coat beforehand. This innovative additive will be unveiled and premiered before a trade audience at Booth E40 in Hall 5A of the JEC World event in Paris from March 6 to 8.