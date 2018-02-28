JEC World 2018 Preview: Armacell

As loose PET-based beads for manufacturing ready-to-use 3D-shaped foam cores for composite sandwich structures, ArmaShape combines the high mechanical properties of structural foam cores with the advantages of particle foams, offering lightweight and strong 3D-shaped foam parts that are producible in nearly any shape.

“Since Armacell’s breakthrough of PET foams in the composite industry, we have underlined our technical leadership with a series of pioneering inventions – above all, our unique and patented r-PET technology to produce PET foams cores made of 100% recycled PET,” says Thomas Kessel, Managing Director, Armacell PET Foams.

Thanks to a moulding technology that requires no additional production steps like milling or manual forming, ArmaShape offers considerable overall cost savings and its high service temperature of 180°C opens a door to more demanding applications. The fine and smooth surface structure of ArmaShape-molded foam parts provides an excellent bond to any commercial resin and limits resin uptake without additional treatment. Grades employing the latest generation of halogen-free flame retardants have been developed with tailored fire retardance.

Visit Armacell at JEC World 2018 (Mar 6-8, Paris, France) in Hall 6, Stand Q83.