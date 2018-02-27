JEC World 2018 Preview: Altair

Altair hosts conference session on “Simulation-driven Design for Composites” featuring case histories from Airbus, Pronal and others

New Product Post: 2/27/2018

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

Altair will present its comprehensive technology and expertise for the design, optimization, and simulation of composite structures and materials at JEC World 2018 (Mar 6-8, Paris, France), including the “Sella Chair” made of a high-performance wood-carbon composite as one of this year’s highlighted products.

Presentations from companies including Airbus, CETIM, Gordon Murray Design Limited, and Pronal will be featured in the Altair-hosted opening day conference session for “Simulation-driven Design for Composites". This will take place on March 6, 2018 at 1:30pm in JEC AGORA, Hall 5. The Altair session will also feature a presentation by Atanas Zhelev, Chief Architect at DigitalArchitects and co-designer of the “Sella Chari”, on modern organic architectural designs using innovative composite materials.

According to Altair senior director of composite technologies Jeffrey Wollschlager, new technology is constantly being added into HyperWorks and the Altair Partner Alliance (APA), including the company’s 2017 acquisition of ESAComp. “The Sella Chair provides an excellent example of how simulation can be used to develop innovative and high-quality composite products.”

Further information about Altair, its solutions, and the APA may be found at Altair’s JEC World booth N90 in hall 5A and at: www.altair.com.

Editor Pick

JEC World 2018 Preview: DORNIER Composite Systems

New customized equipment for semi-finished products and in-house production of thermoplastic tapes

New Product

JEC World 2018 preview: Phoseon Technology

JEC World 2018 Preview: BYK

JEC World 2018 preview: Karl Mayer

JEC World 2018 preview: Infiana and Fraunhofer

JEC World 2018 preview: Highland Composites

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.