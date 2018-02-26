JEC World 2018 Preview: Aliancys

At the upcoming JEC World 2018 trade show, Aliancys (Schaffhausen, Switzerland) will be presenting several new product innovations. These include trademarked Daron 8150 resin for High-Performance SMC, trademarked Neomould 2017-S-01 tooling resin for the manufacturing of high-quality composite tooling, and trademarked Beyone 700-T-01 FC resin used in the relining of drinking water networks.

For automotive applications and carbon SMC applications, the novel Daron 8150 resin features excellent wetting of both glass and carbon fibers, and enables elevated strength and stiffness in lightweight molded composite components. The resin’s easy processing brings quality, consistency and predictable performance in high-volume manufacturing. In addition, molded parts have demonstrated ultra-low emissions.

Aliancys’ new Neomould 2017-S-1 resin for composite tooling enables molds that perfectly mirror the surface and dimensions of the plug. The thixotropic nature of the resin allows for excellent application on vertical surfaces without sagging. Although the through-cure is fast, the exothermic heat is surprisingly low. For these reasons the resin is highly suitable for making thick parts in one go, says the company.

Relining has been the solution of choice for renovating sewage pipe networks, avoiding open excavations and associated inconvenience for nearby residents. With the new styrene-free Beyone 700-T-01 FC resin, drinking water networks can now be easily repaired at competitive cost. The ingredients of the resin are on the positive list for food contact applications, and liners made from the new resin have already seen many successful installations in recent years, providing excellent resistance to network pressure

fluctuations and great continuity of operation to network owners.

A large bus front module made with the vacuum expansion process (VEX-technology) is exhibited at the Auto Inno Planet area at JEC (Hall 6, M89). These types of modules are made by applying a foaming resin formulation supplied by BÜFA Composite Systems (Neidersachsen, Germany), on the basis of resin from Aliancys. Besides bringing unique shapes and great aerodynamics, the use of low density composite parts results in major weight savings for transport parts, translating into lower fuel cost and emissions.