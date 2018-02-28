JEC World 2018: Haydale

Haydale (Hall 6, S64) is demonstrating applications of its lightweight graphene-enhanced prepregs, which are said to offer significant weight reduction and improved structural performance.

Jeff Sloan
New Product Post: 2/28/2018

Editor-in-Chief

Related Topics:

Haydale (Hall 6, S64) is demonstrating applications of its lightweight graphene-enhanced prepregs, which are said to offer significant weight reduction and improved structural performance. On display will be a graphene-enhanced carbon fiber composite rear wheel arch made with thermally enhanced tooling, a demisable fuel tank for use in the satellite industry, a next-generation bicycle frame, and graphene-enhanced payload sent to the edge of space. In addition, Haydale is featuring graphene-enhanced 3D filament and pellets aimed at improving the speed, strength, quality and accuracy of 3D printed products.

Editor Pick

CW Talks: Talking carbon nanotubes

CW Talks: The Composites Podcast, checks in with Joe Sprengard, president and CEO of General Nano, a manufacturer of carbon nanotube products for composites manufacturing, and 2016 winner of Boeing Supplier of the Year Award.

New Product

JEC World 2018 Preview: Sicomin

JEC World 2018 preview: Huntsman Advanced Materials

JEC World 2018 Preview: Roth Composite Machinery

JEC World 2018 preview: Hexcel

JEC World 2018: Haydale

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.