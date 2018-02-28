JEC World 2018: Haydale

Haydale (Hall 6, S64) is demonstrating applications of its lightweight graphene-enhanced prepregs, which are said to offer significant weight reduction and improved structural performance. On display will be a graphene-enhanced carbon fiber composite rear wheel arch made with thermally enhanced tooling, a demisable fuel tank for use in the satellite industry, a next-generation bicycle frame, and graphene-enhanced payload sent to the edge of space. In addition, Haydale is featuring graphene-enhanced 3D filament and pellets aimed at improving the speed, strength, quality and accuracy of 3D printed products.