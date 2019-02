Interplastic Corp. (St. Paul, Minn., U.S.) recently launched its ONESTEP CIPP resin system, which is designed to be a simpler, safer process for initiating a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) resin.

Using a single liquid initiator, the system is said to provide mechanical properties, cure, pot life and corrosion resistance comparable to currently available CIPP resins. ONESTEP is available with several resin formulations, both neat and enhanced. The product has been used in CIPP liners ranging from 8" to 36" in diameter.

Additional benefits are said to include easier introduction of the initiator to the resin, fewer mixing problems and reduced initiator use, energy cost savings, labor savings and improved safety.