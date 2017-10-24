IDI Composites launches new structural thermosets

IDI Composites International (Noblesville, IN, US) and its IDI 3i Technology Center, have expanded their line of thermoset-based composites. Fortium is a series of materials reinforced with 40-65% discontinuous glass fiber, offering high strength and impact resistance. Fortium can be used in compression molding or injection molding. Ultrium Structural Thermoset Composites are offered with carbon fiber reinforcement. Resin options include polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy and vinyl ester/urethane hybrids. The choice of resins and reinforcement levels offers the flexibility to optimize the cost and density of these materials; custom formulations can be created specifically tailored to the requirements of an application. IDI says Ultrium and Fortium STC were developed to address the performance gap between dense metals and more costly advanced composites to give molders and OEMs material options when designing products that require high strength, but where weight and cost are a consideration.