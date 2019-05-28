  • PT Youtube
5/28/2019 | 1 MINUTE READ

Huntsman introduces high-performance adhesives and composites systems

The company’s new edge and void fillers and stuctural adhesives are designed for aerospace composites.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

Huntsman Advanced Materials (The Woodlands, Texas, U.S.) recently launched two new edge and void fillers and two acrylate structural adhesives for the aerospace market.

EPOCAST 1648 and EPOCAST 1649-1 are edge and void fillers for aircraft interior construction. Both products reportedly offer low density, fast cure and meet flame, smoke and toxicity (FST) requirements. Applications include insert potting, ditch potting, edge filling and the reinforcement of honeycomb structures. Both new products create weight savings which can lead to improved productivity, as well as greater throughput.

EPOCAST 1648 offers a compressive strength of 7,250 psi (49.9 MPa) for higher load applications, while EPOCAST 1649-1 offers an easy-to-use mix ratio and a 12-month shelf life.

Huntsman also recently launched a new acrylate product range for extreme conditions. ARALDITE 2050 and ARALDITE 2051 structural adhesives are said to speed up bonding operations in sub-zero temperatures as well as in saltwater or high humidity conditions.

ARALDITE 2050 is a a fast-curing, two-part acrylate designed to accelerate the structural bonding of thermoplastics, composites and metals at temperatures from -20 to 25°C (-4 to 77°F) without additional heat. ARALDITE 2051 provides high toughness and resilience to vibrations, impact and dynamic loading at temperatures from 0 to 40°C (32 to 104°F) without additional heat. Both adhesives are said to require little surface preparation and offer maximum adhesion on dissimilar substrates and aging/weathering resistance.

