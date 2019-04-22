Holland Composites BV launches transparent wood composite

Related Topics:
Holland Composites BV (Lelystad, Netherlands) introduces its Raficlad Wood composite panels, which are designed to look like transparent wood. Advantages are said to include durability and freedom of shape. The material is also reportedly UV-resistant; color fast; corrosion-free; resistant to chemicals, air pollution, acid rain and cleaning agents; and easy to clean. Both flat and molded plates in a variety of contours can be cut using a CNC-controlled waterjet.
Raficlad Wood is available in a variety of motifs and wood colors, flat or with freely configurable shapes from 2-15 mm thick, with a maximum size of 1,500 × 7,800 mm.
