Hexion products target wind blade production

Hexion Inc. (Columbus, OH, US) has introduced a new tackifying spray system as well as new epoxy bonding paste and resin repair kits for use in wind turbine rotor blade maintenance. In addition, Hexion has developed a new, large-volume Hexi-Bag packaging system for the wind energy market. Sticky-Spray System PR687g can be used as a replacement for traditional aerosol spray systems in the fixation of fiberglass root plies in blade manufacturing. Unlike existing solvent-based solutions, the sticky spray contains no aerosols or solvents, reducing in-plant air emissions. It also chemically reacts into the epoxy matrix after infusion. Hexion says using the Sticky-Spray system to fix glass reinforcements in a mold avoids weakening the fiber matrix interface, which can occur with incompatible components, adversely affecting the mechanical properties of the resulting composite. The Sticky-Spray system can be used with conventional application equipment and comes in various packaging types depending on customer requirements.

The HLU 635 epoxy repair kit for hand lay-up is said to provide superior performance properties while minimizing GHS hazard labeling (Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals). The new laminating resin system eliminates human toxicity and health hazard labeling and does not contain any ingredients on the REACH candidate list of substances of very high concern. The HLU 635 repair system does not become brittle at room temperature, resists crystallization, and the cure rate can be adjusted variably for better workability. It is available in two packages: 450g for use in a standard cartridge with static mixer, and 300g in 2k bags.

Paste 20 is a toughened adhesive for drill-and-fill repair applications such as voids in bond lines as well as in T-bolt applications. to improve bearing strength. Paste 20 offers good adhesion, even on cured epoxy surfaces, as well as in composite-to-metal and composite-to-other substrate applications. It is GL approved and comes in SBS cartridges as well as a novel 2k concept package.

Hexi-Bag is a new large-volume resin package designed specifically for the wind energy industry. The packaging format was developed for Hexion’s epoxy resins and associated hardeners and has a capacity of 900-1,000 liters, which is approximately five times larger than the standard drum, addressing the large volumes of resin required to produce rotor blades. In addition, use of the Hexi-Bag packaging reduces residual material in the packaging to less than 1%, versus the 5-10% waste associated with traditional packaging. Hexion also says use of the Hexi-Bag system can result in reduced internal shipping costs of up to 80 percent as compared to standard packaging.