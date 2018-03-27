Hexcel launches prepreg for leaf springs

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Hexcel (Stamford, CT, US) has developed HexPly M901, a new prepreg for composite automotive leaf springs. It is said to offer a cure time of less than 15 minutes, 15% higher mechanical performance compared to competitive prepregs, and enhanced fatigue properties. HexPly M901 provides a Tg of up to 200°C, following post-cure. Unidirectional glass materials are available in areal weights up to 1,600 gsm.
Editor PickJEC World 2018: The highlights
JEC World is the composites industry’s largest trade show and did not disappoint this year.