Hexcel launches prepreg for leaf springs

Hexcel has developed HexPly M901, a new prepreg for composite automotive leaf springs.

Hexcel (Stamford, CT, US) has developed HexPly M901, a new prepreg for composite automotive leaf springs. It is said to offer a cure time of less than 15 minutes, 15% higher mechanical performance compared to competitive prepregs, and enhanced fatigue properties. HexPly M901 provides a Tg of up to 200°C, following post-cure. Unidirectional glass materials are available in areal weights up to 1,600 gsm.

