Henkel resin matrix targets automotive

Henkel has introduced Loctite MAX 5, a new polyurethane matrix resin for carbon fiber-reinforced composite automotive wheels.

Henkel (Rocky Hill, CT, US) has introduced Loctite MAX 5, a new polyurethane matrix resin for carbon fiber-reinforced composite automotive wheels. The new resin is designed to replace aluminum in this demanding chassis application and is said to build on Henkel’s experience with Loctite MAX 2, which is used in glass fiber-reinforced leaf springs. The new resin s said to combine high-temperature resistance, toughness and long-term durability with rapid mold filling, thorough fiber impregnation and fast curing rates for large-volume production.

