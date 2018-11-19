Gurit expands Ampreg wet laminating product line

Advanced composites specialist Gurit (Isle of Wight, UK)) announced on Nov. 13 the launch of Ampreg 31 and Ampreg 36 resins and ancillaries. The new products complement Ampreg 30 which has been recognized with the 2018 Composites UK Innovation in Materials Award.

Featuring a robust resin matrix, product line reportedly enables good mechanical and thermal properties of laminates for the manufacture of large composite structures in the marine, wind and construction industries. The new resins use the same Ampreg 30 hardeners, all applying the same simple mix ratio and the ability to blend hardeners to achieve a range of intermediate working times.

According to Gurit, the new Ampreg resins and ancillaries prioritize user health and safety. Ampreg 31 and Ampreg 36 feature LRT Light Reflective Technology for easy inspection of workwear, equipment and workspace for potential resin contamination by means of standard UV lamps.