7/1/2019

Grid/skin structures explained

Composites expert and veteran Stephen Tsai and automated tape and fiber placement specialist MTorres have published “Composite Double-Double and Grid/Skin Structures: Low Weight/Low Cost Design and Manufacturing,” a design and manufacturing guide for the fabrication of grid-stiffened composite structures.

Jeff Sloan

Editor-in-Chief, CompositesWorld

Steve Tsai book Composite Double-Double and Grid/Skin Structures

 

Composites expert and veteran Stephen Tsai and automated tape and fiber placement specialist MTorres (Torres de Elorz, Navarra, Spain) have published “Composite Double-Double and Grid/Skin Structures: Low Weight/Low Cost Design and Manufacturing,” a design and manufacturing guide for the fabrication of grid-stiffened composite structures. The book outlines the design principles of a grid-stiffened structure, modeling and simulation, the concept of double-double laminate construction, parameters of fabrication, and mechanical performance of finished parts and structures. The book also discusses potential applications of grid-stiffened structures, including aircraft fuselage panels and other components. Authors are Tsai, professor research emeritus, Aeronautics & Astronautics, Stanford University; Naresh Sharma, CEO and founder of light aircraft manufacturer NASHERO; Albertino Arteiro, assistant professor at the University of Porto; Surajit Roy, assistant professor at California State University Long Beach; and Bob Rainsberger, founder of XYZ Scientific Applications Inc. The book, published by Stanford University, is 112 pages long and makes extensive use of photos, diagrams, charts, drawings, tables and graphs. It is available as an e-book for $19.00 and can be purchased at compositesdesign.stanford.edu.

