Granta releases CES Selector 2019

Granta Design (Cambridge, UK) has announced the release of CES Selector 2019, the industry-standard software tool for materials selection and graphical analysis of materials properties.

The 2019 version offers improved support for additive manufacturing, vibration avoidance and simulation projects. The 2019 version also includes updates to the CES Selector library of specialist datasets.

New features of CES Selector 2019 include the ability to:

Compare additive machines and materials against conventionally manufactured products and technologies, and gain a clear understanding of performance.

Select materials early in a project and check load-bearing characteristics by using the new performance indices for longitudinal and flexural vibration.

Access supporting resources and best practice information on Granta’s eLearning site.

Reference Granta’s comprehensive MaterialUniverse dataset of engineering, economic and environmental property profiles designed for like-to-like comparisons across the whole spectrum of material and processing possibilities.

The CES Selector 2019 also features the latest updates of the following specialist datasets:

Prospector Plastics

CAMPUS & M-Base Plastics

MMPDS-12 aerospace alloys

JAHM Curve Data for simulation

Senvol Database for additive manufacturing

For more information, visit the Granta website.