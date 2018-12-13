Granta MI Version 12 brings materials-enabled Digital Twin closer

Granta Design (Cambridge, UK) on Dec. 13 announced GRANTA MI Version 12, the latest release of its industry-leading materials information management software.

GRANTA MI Version 12 brings the materials-enabled Digital Twin – a virtual representation off real products – closer, with new capabilities to manage vital materials data, ensure traceability, and apply it in design and simulation. The new capabilities are useful for emerging material and process technologies like Additive Manufacturing (AM). The latest release also helps users to assess and ensure regulatory compliance, while enhanced integration with CAE, CAD, and PLM technologies enables the fast interaction needed to empower an effective Digital Twin.