General Nano launches VeeloVEIL nonwoven

General Nano has launched VeeloVEIL, a new lightweight, flexible, electrically conductive, metallized nonwoven material that has been developed with aerospace and defense customers to meet the aerospace industry’s most stringent lightning strike protection and electromagnetic environment effects requirements.

General Nano (Cincinnati, OH, US) has launched VeeloVEIL, a new lightweight, flexible, electrically conductive, metallized nonwoven material that has been developed with aerospace and defense customers to meet the aerospace industry’s most stringent lightning strike protection and electromagnetic environment effects requirements in composite air vehicles. General Nano says VeeloVEIL provides a combination of ultralow sheet resistance, low areal weight and ductility suitable for composite parts with complex geometries. VeeloVEIL reportedly has 3x-100x lower sheet resistance than other metallized nonwoven products on the market at equivalent areal weights.

