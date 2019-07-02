Flame-retardant composite developed for additive manufacturing

Edited by
Hannah Mason
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
CRP Technology’s (Modena, Italy) Windform FR1 is a carbon fiber-filled flame retardant material for use with laser sintering, the latest addition to the company’s Windform TOP-LINE family.
The company says Windform FR1 is the first flame retardant (UL 94 V-0 rated) material for additive manufacturing which is carbon fiber-reinforced. It has also passed the FAR 25.853 12-second vertical and 15-second horizontal flammability tests as well as the 45° Bunsen burner test.
Windform FR1 is halogen-free polyamide-based material, said to combine high stiffness with light weight. It is designed for a variety of high-performance applications where flame retardant qualities are required, including aerospace, automotive, transportation, consumer goods or electronics parts. Windform FR1 is also reportedly suitable for the manufacturing of components with detailed surface resolution.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Moving continuous-fiber 3D printing into production
With patents proliferating and production applications emerging, 3D printing with continuous fiber reinforcement is poised for significant market growth.
-
Three new 3D printing technologies for composites
Fiber-reinforced composite tooling, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) and woven fiber composites are all now the realm of 3D printing.
-
Additive manufacturing: Can you print a car?
Collaborative demonstration dispels doubt about 3D printing’s disruptive potential for direct-to-digital manufacturing of just about anything BIG.