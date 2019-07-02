  • PT Youtube
7/2/2019

Flame-retardant composite developed for additive manufacturing

CRP Technology’s Windform FR1 is a carbon fiber-filled flame retardant material for use with laser sintering.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

CRP Technology’s (Modena, Italy) Windform FR1 is a carbon fiber-filled flame retardant material for use with laser sintering, the latest addition to the company’s Windform TOP-LINE family.

The company says Windform FR1 is the first flame retardant (UL 94 V-0 rated) material for additive manufacturing which is carbon fiber-reinforced. It has also passed the FAR 25.853 12-second vertical and 15-second horizontal flammability tests as well as the 45° Bunsen burner test.

Windform FR1 is halogen-free polyamide-based material, said to combine high stiffness with light weight. It is designed for a variety of high-performance applications where flame retardant qualities are required, including aerospace, automotive, transportation, consumer goods or electronics parts. ​​Windform FR1 is also reportedly suitable for the manufacturing of components with detailed surface resolution.

