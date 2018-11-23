Evonik to launch anti-corrosion agent and flame retardant

Evonik (Essen, Germany) has announced it will market 2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate phosphate as an anti-corrosion agent and flame retardant under the brand name VISIOMER HEMA-P 70M. Typical product applications of this methacrylate monomer include adhesives and plastics, paints and coatings, fibers, composite resins and gel coats.

The monomer is typically used as an adhesion promoter, but according to Evonik, it has also been shown to be an effective halogen-free, reactive flame retardant or anti-corrosion agent. Since the substance serves as a reactive diluent or as a co-monomer bonded within the polymer backbone, it does not migrate like conventional flame retardants. It reportedly further improves flame retardancy in combination with non-polymerizable flame retardants.

VISIOMER HEMA-P 70M is a versatile monomer that contains 30% methyl methacrylate and is has a low viscosity. Its low color index makes it well-suited for optical applications in acrylate and methacrylate systems, which enables its use in applications with high demands for transparency and surface quality, such as surface coatings, plastics or adhesives. The monomer also is said to protect against static charging and have an emulsion stabilizing effect.