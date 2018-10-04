Evonik launches low-odor reactive diluent

Darmstadt, Germany. Evonik (Essen, Germany) has launched VISIOMER GLYFOMA (glycerol formal methacrylate), a low-odor reactive diluent. According to the company, its low vapor pressure makes it well suited for anywhere low-VOC properties are required, making VISIOMER GLYFOMA a label-free alternative to styrene and methyl methacrylate (MMA). In adhesive formulations, composite resins and gel coats, the reactive diluent can replace styrene and MMA, either partially or in full.

The methacrylate monomer is also characterized by its low flammability and good thermal stability. It remains stable under alkaline conditions and is based on 38% of glycerol from renewable raw materials.



VISIOMER GLYFOMA is registered under Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), is a European Union regulation addressing the production and use of chemical substances. Prior to REACH registration, independent test laboratories had already determined that the monomer does not cause skin or eye irritation, nor does it trigger allergic skin reactions.